Last week, social media was abuzz with Akshara Haasan's viral pictures which she had privately clicked in her innerwear in a room. People had started circulating her pictures after some miscreant uploaded her private photos on social media platforms. It was being said that Akshara's phone was hacked and the miscreant had taken this opportunity to leak her private pictures online.
While the incident shocked her fans and the people from the industry, Kamal Haasan's youngest daughter has now expressed her angst over the sensationalization of the unfortunate matter.
In an Instagram post, Akshara informed her fans that she has reached out to the Mumbai Police and the cybercell to help in tracking the person responsible for this leak.
Read Akshara Haasan's full statement on her leaked private pictures:
"Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the internet. Who did this, or why, is not known to me yet. But what I do know that it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind's enjoyment. And each time someone shares it with eye-catching headlines to draw more traction, it scars me deeper and adds to everyone's participation in my harassment and helplessness.
It's particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #metoo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them.
I have reached out to the Mumbai Police and the cybercell to seek their help in tracking the person/s responsible for this leak and hope to get to the bottom of this soon. Till then, I can only request that we all learn to live and let live with dignity and privacy and hope that the internet won't continue actively participating in my harassment. #metoo."