Last week, social media was abuzz with Akshara Haasan's viral pictures which she had privately clicked in her innerwear in a room. People had started circulating her pictures after some miscreant uploaded her private photos on social media platforms. It was being said that Akshara's phone was hacked and the miscreant had taken this opportunity to leak her private pictures online.

While the incident shocked her fans and the people from the industry, Kamal Haasan's youngest daughter has now expressed her angst over the sensationalization of the unfortunate matter.

In an Instagram post, Akshara informed her fans that she has reached out to the Mumbai Police and the cybercell to help in tracking the person responsible for this leak.

Read Akshara Haasan's full statement on her leaked private pictures: