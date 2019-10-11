Director Shankar Bhanu's Telugu movie RDX Love, featuring Payal Rajput and Tejus Kancherla in the lead roles, is getting positive review and rating from the audience across the Telugu states.

RDX Love is a romantic action movie, which has been produced by C Kalyan under his banner CK Entertainment. Shankar Bhanu has written the story and screenplay, while Parashuram penned the dialogues for the film, which has received an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.25 hours

RDX Love movie story: The film is set in a village called Chandrannapeta and it is about a daring and dashing girl named Alivelu (Payal Rajput), who takes charge of a village, where she is promoting safe sex, HIV safety, pregnancy and population control. She falls in love with a guy (Tejus Kancherla). How she solves the issues of the village against all odds forms the crux of the movie.

Performances: Payal Rajput has good scope for acting in RDX Love, as it is a female-centric film and she has done good job in dialogue delivery, action and skin show. Her glamour and chemistry with Tejus Kancherla are the highlights of the film. Dr VK Naresh, Nagineedu, Aditya Menon, Tulasi, Aamani, Mumaith Khan and others have done justice to their roles in the movie, say the audience.

Technical: RDX Love has good production values and C Ram Prasad's beautiful picturisation and locales, Radhan's music, Nandu's fights and Parashuram's dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

RDX Love movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict.