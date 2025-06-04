RCB wins IPL 2025: Virat Kohli kisses his trophy, poses with Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers as trio celebrate big win

It was a night to remember as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy after an 18-year-long wait, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a nail-biting final on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli, overwhelmed with emotion, broke down on the field, hugging his teammates—especially AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, before running to embrace his wife Anushka Sharma, who was cheering from the stands.

Though captain Rajat Patidar lifted the trophy, he handed it to Virat, calling it a tribute to the legend and their loyal fans. "The trophy belongs to Virat Kohli and the fans. Ee Sala Cup Namdu!" Patidar exclaimed during the post-match presentation.

Several photos and videos of Virat and Anushka celebrating on the field soon went viral. One image showed Kohli kissing the trophy, while another captured Anushka beaming with pride.

Patidar praised Kohli's legacy, saying, "It's really special—for me, for Virat, and for all the fans who stood by him. Leading under him was a great learning experience."

An emotional Kohli, with teary eyes, shared, "I've given this team my youth, my prime, my experience... I never thought this day would come. I've stayed loyal to RCB no matter what. There were times I thought of leaving, but I stuck through. This win is far more special because it's with this team."

Kohli, who's been with RCB since 2008 and captained them through heartbreaks in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Finally in 2025 he lifted the trophy.

He added, "I've won World Cups with India, but this one remained unticked. Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby. By the time I hang up my boots, I want to say—I gave it everything."

RCB VS PBKS highlights!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made190/9 in 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Virat Kohli, who played a steady knock of 43 off 35 balls, featuring three boundaries. Captain Rajat Patidar provided a crucial boost in the middle overs with a brisk 26 off just 16 deliveries, hitting a four and two sixes.

For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh delivered an impactful spell, taking 3 wickets for 40 runs in his four overs. His tight bowling at the death helped contain RCB's late flourish.

In response, Punjab Kings faced early setbacks and struggled to gain control. Josh Inglis attempted to stabilise the innings with an explosive 39 off 23 balls, including one four and four sixes. Shashank Singh kept the chase alive with a powerful 61 off 30 balls, smashing three boundaries and six sixes. Despite their valiant efforts, the rest of the batting lineup failed to provide adequate support.

RCB's bowlers took back-to-back wickets during the crucial final overs. Krunal Pandya was exceptional, turning the game in RCB's favour with a brilliant spell of 2/17 in 4 overs, building pressure exactly when it was needed most.

Punjab Kings ultimately fell short, finishing at 184/7, handing RCB a memorable 6-run victory and their first-ever IPL title.