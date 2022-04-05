Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to battle against each other in their next encounter of IPL 2022. The venue of the clash is Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB has won 1 match and lost 1 out of 2 in IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals has won both the two games so far in the tournament. In their last match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 23 runs. Batting first, Jos Buttler slammed a marvellous ton for RR. With his 100 off 68 balls, he took the team's score to 193-8 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills scalped 3 wickets each for MI.

Match details:

Date: April 5th, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Later, Ishan Kishan slammed 54 while Tilak Verma hit 61 for Mumbai Indians. However, the rest of the batters could not develop a good knock for the team. Reaching 170-8 in 20 overs, MI lost the match by 23 runs.

Speaking of RCB, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match by 3 wickets. Batting first in the match, KKR became a victim of RCB's brutal bowling attack. With Andre Russell scoring the highest 25, KKR was bowled out for just 128. RCB, too, lost quick wickets at the start while chasing. Later, Sherfane Rutherford hit 28, and Shahbaz Ahmed scored 27 to help RCB grab the victory. Wanindu Hasaranga was awarded player of the match for scalping four wickets.

Pitch Report: The deck at Wankhede Stadium has always been a promising one for batting. There is an even bounce on the track, and the smaller boundaries make the job even easier for the batters. There will be a massive dew factor, and both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss. High-scoring games are always on the cards at Wankhede Stadium with the super-fast outfield.

Here are some of the important stats and numbers ahead of Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

24 – Sanju Samson needs to score 24 more runs to reach 2500 IPL runs for Rajasthan Royals. He will become the second player to score as many or more runs for the franchise after Ajinkya Rahane.

2 – Dinesh Karthik needs two more dismissals to become the second wicketkeeper to affect 150 dismissals in the IPL, after MS Dhoni.

3 – Dinesh Karthik needs three more sixes to reach 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

2 – Jos Buttler needs two more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

4 – Sanju Samson needs four more dismissals to become the first wicketkeeper or fielder to affect 50 dismissals for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Probable Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj