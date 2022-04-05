https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/770568/15th-edition-indian-premier-league-set-kick-start-its-rejuvenated-form-march-26.jpg

The Royals derby will take place in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday (April 5). Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their third game of the season as they will take on the mighty Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Faf Du Plessis-led side is coming on a comprehensive win against Kolkata Knight Riders and would like to spoil Royals' plan by outplaying them.

While many foreign players have joined their respective franchises, RCB is still missing the services of Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood. Fresh reports have suggested that Josh Hazlewood hasn't yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team and as per reports, he is unlikely to be available for at least another week. Reports citing highly placed sources have claimed that Hazlewood would be joining the team in the next couple of days.

"Unlike others, he didn't directly join up with RCB post the Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons," claimed sources. The Australian pacers were supposed to be available after April 6, and had Hazlewood completed his quarantine, he could have played the game against Mumbai Indian by April 9. RCB is still awaiting the arrival of the Australian pacer as the franchise picked him for Rs. 7.25 crores at the mega auctions. Hazlewood, who participated in the Test series in Pakistan, was instrumental in helping Chennai Super Kings win their 4th title last year.

RCB will miss the services of another Australian player Glenn Maxwell for Tuesday's game against Rajasthan Royals. Maxwell has missed the first few matches for RCB and will join the squad for the fourth game in IPL 2022 on April 9 against Mumbai Indians. "Maxwell will join us soon and will be available from the 9th (of April)," Mike Hesson, RCB Director of Cricket Operations, said. RCB kicked off their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings but bounced back strongly and outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture. Hence, game against Rajasthan Royals will be crucial for the side as they will be hoping to extend their winning run in the tournament.