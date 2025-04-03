Virat Kohli's fans are upset after RCB lost to Gujarat Titans, especially after winning their previous two IPL matches. Virat's early dismissal didn't sit well with them, and they slammed the cricketer for not being in form.

However, the outrage didn't stop there. In a bizarre mix-up, enraged Kohli fans bombarded Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's Instagram account with hate messages, mistakenly believing he was responsible for Kohli's wicket.

Virat Kohli's fans are not for beginners! Arshad Warsi gets trolled for mistaken identity

It so happened that Gujarat Titans' fast bowler, Arshad Khan, dismissed Virat Kohli for just seven runs. Following the dismissal, a section of confused Kohli fans mistook 'Arshad Khan' for Bollywood actor 'Arshad Warsi' and flooded his Instagram with hateful comments—on a five-day-old post featuring Ajay Devgn.

Arshad Warsi's comment section was filled with angry and negative remarks.

One user wrote: "Kohli ko out kyun kiya?" (Why did you dismiss Kohli?)

Another fan commented on Warsi's latest Instagram post, which featured Ajay Devgn, writing: "Dekh lunga terko" (I will see you).

A third one angrily asked, "Virat Kohli ko out kyu kia?" (Why did you take Kohli's wicket?), accompanied by furious emojis.

One fan even referenced Warsi's iconic character from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., saying: "Ee Circuit, tu Kohli ka wicket kyun liya re?" (Hey Circuit, why did you take Kohli's wicket?).

When Kohli fans trolled electronics company Philips, know why!



This isn't the first time Virat Kohli's fans have mistaken identities online. During the Champions Trophy, electronics company Philips faced trolling after New Zealand's Glenn Phillips dismissed Virat Kohli.

GT vs RCB: IPL 2025

GT won by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

RCB were restricted to 169 for 8 in their 20 overs. Liam Livingstone scored 54 off 40 balls, while Tim David chipped in with 32 off 18.

In response, Gujarat chased down the target with 13 balls to spare. Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 73 off 39 balls, while Sai Sudharsan added 49. Sherfane Rutherford closed out the game with a brisk 30* off 18, securing Gujarat's second win of the season.