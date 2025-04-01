IPL 2025 kicked off with a grand opening in Kolkata on March 22, featuring performances by Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla, and renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the grand premiere night and even got Virat Kohli to dance.

Unlike previous IPL seasons, where only the opening match had an official ceremony, this year, every venue will feature special performances, making the tournament even more entertaining.

A week after the IPL's grand premiere, the celebrations continued in other cities. On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan performed in Guwahati, and on Monday, Ananya Panday took the stage at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during the MI vs KKR match.

Ananya Panday's performance began at 6:30 PM IST, exactly one hour before the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on March 31 at Wankhede Stadium.

Ananya added much-needed glamour to cricket as she danced to various hit Bollywood numbers. Amid loud cheers from the crowd, her father, actor Chunky Panday, was visibly ecstatic and cheered for her. Taking to social media, he shared a video of her performance, describing the atmosphere as 'electric.'

For her scintillating dance number, Ananya wore a Barbie pink outfit paired with matching boots. She also re-shared some of the videos of her performance posted by friends on Instagram.

Netizens were not impressed with Ananya's dance moves and her performance at the IPL. They slammed the makers for her act and questioned the need for such a performance.

Some users even took a sly dig at Riyan, referring to Sara Ali Khan's performance during the RR vs CSK clash and now Ananya performing at Wankhede.

A user wrote, "Who even wants to see her ? Is she even a A listed celeb."

Another mentioned, "Nepokids struggle.."

The third user wrote, "Her struggle is real."

The fourth one said, "She earns her living by her cringe dance."

When RR star batter Riyan Parag's search history went viral

Last year in May, Riyan Parag found himself embroiled in controversy when the batter hosted a YouTube Live session and accidentally revealed his search history. When Riyan went to the search bar to look up a song during the live stream, fans quickly noticed his search history, with the highlights being 'Ananya Panday Hot' and 'Sara Ali Khan Hot,' referring to two popular Indian actresses. Since then, Riyan has been mocked and trolled on social media.

"Ananya Pandey hot"

"Sara Ali Khan hot"



Riyan parag YT search history ? pic.twitter.com/iAf1rCljUl — B. (@Duk3Nukem_) May 27, 2024

Meanwhile, last week, Ananya Panday walked the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week, which was held in Mumbai. Her walk and outfit garnered mixed responses from netizens.

