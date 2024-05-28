Rajasthan Royals ace batter Riyan Parag is one of the finest batters in the team. He played exceptionally well and led his team to playoffs but didn't qualify for the finals.

RR finished third on the points table and defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator but lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. Parag wrapped up the season with 573 runs in 15 games.

"Ananya Pandey hot"

"Sara Ali Khan hot"



Riyan parag YT search history ? pic.twitter.com/iAf1rCljUl — Bish (@Duk3Nukem_) May 27, 2024

After years of disappointments, the Riyan Parag well and finished third in the Orange Cap race, only behind Virat Kohli (741 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (583 runs).

RR player Riyan Parag's YouTube search history goes viral

Riyan Parag is garnering headlines right after the IPL finale and no not for his professional accomplishments, the young batter has found himself in fresh controversy with YouTube history leak.

Riyan Parag's YouTube history came out

in which Riyan Parag had searched Ananya Pandey hot?

Sara Ali Khan hot ?#RiyanParag #AnanyaPandey #saraalikhan #RiyanParag pic.twitter.com/7jzEJkjNWE — Vandana Meena (@vannumeena0) May 28, 2024

Parag resumed the live streams of his gaming sessions on YouTube yesterday but things took an ugly turn.

Minutes into the stream, Parag was looking for some copyright-free music to play on his stream and that's when he stumbled upon the free video streaming website i.e. YouTube.

However, Riyal Parag forgot to hide his screen and as a result, his explicit YouTube search history was leaked. The searches mentioned Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan in a rather inappropriate manner which triggered public outrage.

This is what he was searching for?

On top of his search history was "Riyan Parag" while the keywords that triggered fans were "Sara Ali Khan hot" and "Ananya Pandey hot".

The screenshots of the stream are now being widely shared on social media with fans targeting Riyan over his explicit social media activity.

Fans couldn't believe but as the videos went viral netizens couldn't help but comment in large numbers.

A user commented, "Men will be men.."

The next one wrote, "Parag is truly one of us."

Another wrote, "Just after searching for Ananya Pandey hot he searched for Virat Kohli..That's some next-level devotion.."

The third user wrote, "That's such an invasion of his privacy - it's offensive.

He's a young man & there's nothing wrong with him searching for actresses or models. Let's leave these kids alone.."