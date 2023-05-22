This year's IPL was filled with a gamut of emotions, especially for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli led RCB's struggles each year to get through the ladder of the converted trophy, it's been six years for RCB and fans are hoping and waiting in the belief that 'Ee Sala Cup Naamde' (This time the cup is ours).

The RCBians chant 'Ee Sala Cup Naamde' with the hope of Sunday's match against GT and Virat's massive strikes this year to the team and fans were let down as RCB despite coming close once again, failed to even make it to the IPL Playoffs.

Shubman Gill's hundred trumps Virat Kohli's century at Chinnaswamy Stadium

After Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 197 for five, Shubman Gill scored 104 runs off 52 balls and struck 5 fours and 8 sixes to take complete advantage of the short boundaries.

After RCB's loss to GT, the fourth-placed was achieved by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the points table and MI qualified for the playoffs.

Here's how Kohli reacted after RCB crashed out of the tournament:

Pictures from the stadium have gone viral, which show Kohli sitting in the RCB dugout when Shubman Gill was smashing the ball all across the park. After Gill hit the winning runs on the first legal delivery of the final over, Kohli was apparently hiding his face with his cap. Some reports also suggest that Kohli threw his cap in anger but later picked it up. In fact, Kohli threw a bottle in the dugout as he watched Gujarat Titans get closer to the target.

Meanwhile, doting wife-actor Anushka Sharma who has always been one of the biggest cheerleaders for her husband Virat, was in the stands cheering for her husband.

If this just wasn't enough LSG's Naveen ul-Haq took a sly dig at a cryptic post after RCB lose playoffs, despite Virat Kohli's century.

naveen ul haq tumhara rail banaya jaayega! Behaving like a troll mf pic.twitter.com/GX0vIxpTUc — BALA (@erbmjha) May 21, 2023

On Saturday, the LSG quick was brutally attacked by the Eden Gardens crowd, as he was in Lucknow as well with the crowd teasing him with loud 'Kohli' chants. Not once was he allowed to breathe at both venues. Each time he was bowling, the crowd looked to distract him. And when he fielded, the crowd was at his ears. There was no stopping.

Most painful picture of the IPL.



King Kohli gave his absolute best, scored back to back centuries for RCB, but RCB are knocked out. You gotta feel for Virat! pic.twitter.com/ofzcxPdlHB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

After a heartbreaking Sunday night for RCB supporters and a joyful Sunday night for Mumbai Indians, as they paved their way towards playoffs, netizens had varied reactions to RCB's failure and MI's win along with Gill's 100.

Take a look at the funniest reactions

Obviously as a sportsman Kohli sees the positive side of it and the scum that claim to be fans are abusing pic.twitter.com/DcJUMCud4R — Gajala - CEO, Sonic Solutions (@Hramblings) May 21, 2023

Even JCB drivers bowls they will try to defend runs... But RCB bowlers can't do that?.

JCB drivers>>>>>RCB bowlers#RoyalChallengersBangalore Gill #ViratKohli? Gambhir #RCBvGT #IPLPlayOffs #MIvsLSG Sara Tendulkar Naveen ul haq Jay Shah saha hardik #eesalacupnamde pic.twitter.com/c6wJaUWdwx — Jitthu.... (@281_Jitthu) May 21, 2023

Virat Kohli next Target Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/kL2VrTEwz9 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) May 17, 2023

Feel for Virat Kohli.



He has given everything but RCB is out of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/WZygq5ICTw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

Here is the complete schedule for the IPL 2022 Playoffs:

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: May 23, Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Date: May 24, Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator

Date: May 26, Friday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Date: May 28, Sunday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad