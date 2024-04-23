The match on Sunday between KKR and RCB was intense as RCB battled it out till the last ball but unfortunately lost to KKR with merely one run. However, the atmosphere on the field was rather heated one was rather as Virat Kohli was seen engaging in a verbal spat with the umpire and expressed his displeasure over being dismissed after he made 18 runs.

The over was bowel by Harshit Rana.

Virat Kohli reacted angrily and was surprised that the on-field umpires did not call a no-ball as the ball hit his bat around the waist height. The on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire, who stuck to the on-field umpire's call and gave it out.

He went to the umpires and argued with them and had a heated verbal argument.

After Kohli's aggressive reaction, Kohli was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent to the umpire's decision as he argued against the call.

"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL statement read.

While replays and visuals from the third umpire's review of the decision indicated that the ball was legal, some have argued that the Harshit Rana delivery should have been called a no-ball.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh

The penalty for Virat Kohli comes after RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for an over-rate offence in the same match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were unhappy when Virat was adjudged out as early as the 3rd over of their 223-run chase against KKR.

'Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries': According to rule 41.7 of ICC regulations

Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above the waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. If the bowler bowls such a delivery the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball.

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the laws,

"I'll beat my chest and say that it was a not out. Rules have been changes, draconian laws have been changed. The laws need to be made in the benefit of the game. Look at the point of contact where he is standing, when a bowler delivers a beamer, they apologise. The point of contact with the bat is 1.5 ft above the line, this rule has to change. That decision changed the whole game," Sidhu said on Star Sports while commentating on the game.