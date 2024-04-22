No-ball Controversy: Angry Virat Kohli AVOIDS paps as they tell him he was NOT out during KKR match; Gautam Gambir congratulates RCB

Virat Kohli is one of the most bankable Indian cricketers. He is known for his ace batting form. From making records for maximum fours and sixes and highest runs he is also a key player in RCB.

Virat Kohli engages in a heated argument with umpires during RCB vs KKR match

The franchise may not have won a single IPL but garners a strong and loyal fan base. On Sunday, RCB lost to KKR.

The clash was intensifying, nail-biting and every cricketing fan was hooked on to the match till the last ball. KKR won by merely one run as this time RCB fought well.

However, it was Virat Kohli who was left absolutely fuming and lashed out at the umpires after he was dismissed during the KKR vs RCB clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21.

Kohli scored 18 off 7 deliveries before a Harshit Rana slower delivery caused his downfall.

Kohli was dismissed and he pleaded for review. The umpires took a review and the third umpire mentioned that Virat was out.

As Rana had taken the catch it seemed like no-ball.

Virat agreed with the umpires but was left confused with what had happened.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen in an animated chat with the umpires.

Meanwhile, former RCB batter AB de Villiers also reacted strongly to the situation, urging the third umpires to use "common sense" while using technology to make such decisions.

Reason behind today's loss -



- Kohli got out on a no ball.

- Lomror was given out on a clear no ball.

- Suyash hits a six in 15th over which was given as 4 but umpires didn't check that ball clearly.



Worst thing is, not a single commentator spoke on last 2 decisions.#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/hIDebhHEjC — αbhι¹⁸ (@CricCineHub) April 21, 2024

Fans strongly reacted to Virat's outrage with umpires.

Another clip shows post-match, Umpire called Virat and explained why he was given no ball.

However, the no-ball controversy of Sunday's match didn't seem to die down as Virat seems upset with what happened last Sunday evening.

Umpire explains Virat Kohli about No ball after the match.#RCBvsKKRpic.twitter.com/goo4JbcF2N — Don Cricket ? (@doncricket_) April 21, 2024

On Monday, Virat was papped at the airport and during photo-ops paps told him that he wasn't out.

Virat was angry and gave a nasty look but didn't reply to the paparazzi.

After the match, the umpire called Virat on the field.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said - "Virat Kohli was clearly not out. This is against Spirit of Cricket and not good for the game. You bowled beamer and given out, He's clearly not out". (Star Sports Hindi). pic.twitter.com/qUHZbLXGuD — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2024

Navjot Singh Sidhu reacts to Virat Kohli being NOT Out

In the video shared by Star Sports, Navjot Singh said," 'Chhati thok ke kahunga not out, rules have been changed, the laws which are in the favour of the game must be upheld. It was a beamer, and whenever a bowler throws a beamer, he usually apologizes and when the impact of the ball occurs with the bat, it is almost 1.5 feet above, so I think the rule should be changed."

Gautam Gambhir lauds RCB's performance against KKR

"Phenomenal display of character by RCB today," Gambhir wrote.

The Royal Challengers shared Gambhir's post in reply and shared a picture in which the former Indian cricketer could be seen hugging and sharing a smile with Virat Kohli after the game.