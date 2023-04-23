On Sunday, April 23, Virat Kohli-led RCB will clash with RR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Well, after RCB's win against PKSB on April 20, 2023. RCB's ardent fans are waiting with bated breath to witness today's thrilling clash with RR and hoping that RCB wins.

Here's a look at RCB's performance so far in IPL 2023

But do you know, RCB & April 23 have a long history and somehow, there's something wrong about April 23 and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Take a look down the history books and you will understand why fans on Twitter were posting memes about RCB and calling April 23 a 'nightmare date' for the franchise.

Here's why April 23 is the most remarkable date in RCB history

Let's travel back to April 23, 2013. It was a historic day for RCB, IPL, and world cricket. 175 was the magic number. No, it wasn't RCB's total. It was the total of Chris Gayle. Gayle smashed bowlers and he Broke records like it was nothing. During that inning, Gayle hit 17 sixes and 13 fours. It was carnage everywhere. Powered by that monstrous innings, RCB ended up getting a total of 263 and then halted PWI at 133.

April 23 2017

Four years later, on April 23, 2017, it was again a historic day for RCB. Although, no RCB fan would like to relive it. Chasing 131 against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB bundled out for 49, the lowest score in the history of the IPL. RCB dug-out looked clueless. RCB fans were stumped and didn't want this ever to happen. It was a new low for the franchise, and after the group stage, they finished last on the points table.

Last year April 2022

On April 23, 2022, RCB was playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and RCB were positioned third on the points table. They were playing well and had some serious wins under their belt.

Going by their record in 2022, and soon tables turned, RCB were reduced to 20-4 in no time. The Bengaluru-based franchise folded for just 68 runs against SRH and SRH chased it down in eight overs and won the match by nine wickets.

The 2017 history repeated itself. It's a love story gone bad.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2023:



- 82* (49) Vs MI.

- 21 (18) Vs KKR.

- 61 (44) Vs LSG.

- 50 (34) Vs DC.

- 6 (4) Vs CSK.

- 59 (47) Vs PBKS.



All the best King Kohli for today's match ?? #RCBvsRR#ViratKohli #KingKohli #GOAT? pic.twitter.com/QYemcGtuQ8 — Ashutosh Srivastava ?? (@sri_ashutosh08) April 23, 2023

And today is April 2023 and fans are praying hard, and so are the players.

Cricket fanatics have flocked to Twitter and shared hilarious memes and also shared the timeline of the historic date that RCB is associated with. While some fans are left awestruck by this coincidence.

A user cited, "A great connection between @RCBTweets and 23 april

23 april 2013 highest score of IPL 263/5

23 April 2017 lowest score of IPL 49

23 april 2022 68 all-out

"Vintage RCB" #RCBvSRH"

RCB's "Green Game"

The day is different as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to showcase their commitment towards green initiatives as they will play the "Green Game" of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals.

Either it will be a high scoring game or the lowest total in IPL 2023. #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/xb4C1ofzGG — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 23, 2023

RCB will be donning green jerseys for a special cause – Go Green Initiative. Every year since 2011 RCB plays one match donning this green jersey, and creating awareness about a healthy and Eco-friendly lifestyle.

23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5



23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out



23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all out



RCB on April 23rds: pic.twitter.com/SeCKI5GzNb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 23, 2023

RR is currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB is in the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs RR Probable Best Performers

Probable best batter

Faf du Plessis:

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has been in sensational form at the IPL 2023. With 343 runs in six games so far, Du Plessis would be expected to put up yet another sensational performance against Rajasthan.

Probable best bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal:

The winner of the IPL purple cap in 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal, has picked up right where he left off. With 11 wickets in six matches so far.