The wait is finally over, less than 24 hours to go for IPL 2023. And the stage is set for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Cricket fanatics are waiting with bated breath to watch their favourite teams battle it out to win the coveted trophy.

IPL will commence on March 31, 2023. The opening ceremony is likely to commence around 6:00 pm IST, followed by the match between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will clash with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Who will perform

The grand opening ceremony will feature celebrities performing for the audience at the biggest cricket stadium, which is, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Actress Tamannah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna will be performing at the opening ceremony.

Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening ?@iamRashmika will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! ?️



?️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/nNldHV3hHb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023

Apart from them, this year the ceremony will get a musical touch from Arijit Singh. On Wednesday the official handle of IPL announced that Arijit Singh will croon his best songs and enthral the audiences with his soulful voice.

Get ready to rock & roll! ?



To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! ?️



?️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

The match is likely to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! ?️ ?



31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema



Make sure to tune in & join! ? pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

Where and when to watch IPL?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Here is some good news for cricket fans, as this year you don't have to purchase an OTT subscription to watch the live stream of the IPL 2023, as all matches will be available in 4K Resolution (Ultra HD) for free across all telecom operators in 12 languages, including English, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Telugu, and Gujarati. This season, Jio Cinema also claims to offer a free multi-cam feature.

Check out the timetable below.

31-Mar-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings – Ahmedabad

01-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mohali

01-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals – Lucknow

02-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals – Hyderabad

02-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians – Bengaluru

03-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Chennai

04-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans – Delhi

05-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings – Guwahati

06-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Kolkata

07-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Lucknow

08-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals – Guwahati

08-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings – Mumbai

09-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders – Ahmedabad

09-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings – Hyderabad

10-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants – Bengaluru

11-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians – Delhi

12-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Chennai

13-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans – Mohali

14-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kolkata

15-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals – Bengaluru

15-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings – Lucknow

16-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai

16-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals – Ahmedabad

17-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings – Bengaluru

18-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians – Hyderabad

19-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants – Jaipur

20-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mohali

20-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders – Delhi

21-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Chennai

22-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super v Giants Gujarat Titans – Lucknow

22-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings – Mumbai

23-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals – Bengaluru

23-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings – Kolkata

24-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals – Hyderabad

25-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians – Ahmedabad

26-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders – Bengaluru

27-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings – Jaipur

28-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Mohali

29-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans – Kolkata

29-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Delhi

30-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings – Chennai

30-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals – Mumbai

01-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Lucknow

02-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals – Ahmedabad

03-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians – Mohali

04-May-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings – Lucknow

04-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders – Hyderabad

05-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans – Jaipur

06-May-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians – Chennai

06-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Delhi

07-May-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants – Ahmedabad

07-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jaipur

08-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings – Kolkata

09-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mumbai

10-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals – Chennai

11-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals – Kolkata

12-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans – Mumbai

13-May-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants – Hyderabad

13-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings – Delhi

14-May-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Jaipur

14-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Chennai

15-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ahmedabad

16-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians – Lucknow

17-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals – Dharamshala

18-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Hyderabad

19-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Dharamshala

20-May-23 – 15.30 – Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings – Delhi

20-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants – Kolkata

21-May-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mumbai

21-May-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans – Bengaluru

? #TATAIPL 2023

?

? Schedule

?

? Save The Dates



Gear up to cheer for your favourite teams ? ? pic.twitter.com/za4J3b3qzc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2023

The schedule for playoffs and finals will be announced depending on which team qualifies.

The finale is set to happen on May 28, 2023.

This year 'Impact Player' substitute, will be implemented.

What is an Impact Player?

As per ESPN sports, 'the rule allows a team to bring in an Impact Player at any point in an inning to replace a player from the XI after the toss. The caveat is that only four overseas players can play for a team in the match; so if there are four overseas players in the starting XI, the Impact Player can only be an Indian player. The motive of the new rule was to provide more opportunities to Indian players, especially the talented, uncapped ones who don't find a place in the starting XI.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Chennai Super Kings Final Squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.