The wait is finally over, less than 24 hours to go for IPL 2023. And the stage is set for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Cricket fanatics are waiting with bated breath to watch their favourite teams battle it out to win the coveted trophy.
IPL will commence on March 31, 2023. The opening ceremony is likely to commence around 6:00 pm IST, followed by the match between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will clash with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.
The grand opening ceremony will feature celebrities performing for the audience at the biggest cricket stadium, which is, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Actress Tamannah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna will be performing at the opening ceremony.
Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening ?@iamRashmika will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! ?️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
?️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/nNldHV3hHb
Apart from them, this year the ceremony will get a musical touch from Arijit Singh. On Wednesday the official handle of IPL announced that Arijit Singh will croon his best songs and enthral the audiences with his soulful voice.
Get ready to rock & roll! ?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023
To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! ?️
?️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh
The match is likely to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time.
Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! ?️ ?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023
31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema
Make sure to tune in & join! ? pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm
Where and when to watch IPL?
The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Here is some good news for cricket fans, as this year you don't have to purchase an OTT subscription to watch the live stream of the IPL 2023, as all matches will be available in 4K Resolution (Ultra HD) for free across all telecom operators in 12 languages, including English, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Telugu, and Gujarati. This season, Jio Cinema also claims to offer a free multi-cam feature.
Check out the timetable below.
31-Mar-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings – Ahmedabad
01-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mohali
01-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals – Lucknow
02-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals – Hyderabad
02-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians – Bengaluru
03-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Chennai
04-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans – Delhi
05-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings – Guwahati
06-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Kolkata
07-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Lucknow
08-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals – Guwahati
08-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings – Mumbai
09-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders – Ahmedabad
09-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings – Hyderabad
10-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants – Bengaluru
11-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians – Delhi
12-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Chennai
13-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans – Mohali
14-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kolkata
15-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals – Bengaluru
15-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings – Lucknow
16-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai
16-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals – Ahmedabad
17-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings – Bengaluru
18-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians – Hyderabad
19-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants – Jaipur
20-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mohali
20-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders – Delhi
21-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Chennai
22-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super v Giants Gujarat Titans – Lucknow
22-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings – Mumbai
23-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals – Bengaluru
23-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings – Kolkata
24-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals – Hyderabad
25-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians – Ahmedabad
26-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders – Bengaluru
27-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings – Jaipur
28-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Mohali
29-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans – Kolkata
29-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Delhi
30-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings – Chennai
30-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals – Mumbai
01-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Lucknow
02-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals – Ahmedabad
03-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians – Mohali
04-May-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings – Lucknow
04-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders – Hyderabad
05-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans – Jaipur
06-May-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians – Chennai
06-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Delhi
07-May-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants – Ahmedabad
07-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jaipur
08-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings – Kolkata
09-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mumbai
That Thala Dhoni smile ? just what everyone needs after a hectic Wednesday ??#TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Op73bWzjqc— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 29, 2023
10-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals – Chennai
11-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals – Kolkata
12-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans – Mumbai
13-May-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants – Hyderabad
13-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings – Delhi
14-May-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Jaipur
14-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Chennai
15-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ahmedabad
16-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians – Lucknow
17-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals – Dharamshala
18-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Hyderabad
19-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Dharamshala
20-May-23 – 15.30 – Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings – Delhi
20-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants – Kolkata
21-May-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mumbai
21-May-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans – Bengaluru
? #TATAIPL 2023— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2023
? Schedule
? Save The Dates
Gear up to cheer for your favourite teams ? ? pic.twitter.com/za4J3b3qzc
The schedule for playoffs and finals will be announced depending on which team qualifies.
The finale is set to happen on May 28, 2023.
This year 'Impact Player' substitute, will be implemented.
Game Face ?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
ARE. YOU. READY for #TATAIPL 2023❓ pic.twitter.com/eS5rXAavTK
What is an Impact Player?
As per ESPN sports, 'the rule allows a team to bring in an Impact Player at any point in an inning to replace a player from the XI after the toss. The caveat is that only four overseas players can play for a team in the match; so if there are four overseas players in the starting XI, the Impact Player can only be an Indian player. The motive of the new rule was to provide more opportunities to Indian players, especially the talented, uncapped ones who don't find a place in the starting XI.
Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023:
Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.
Pride Aboard ✈️ #OffToAhmedabad ?? pic.twitter.com/aNNl5j1xO5— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 29, 2023
Kem Palty! ?#WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/ucQrbuPqIY— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2023
Edra Vandiya Podra Whistles ah!✈️#WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? pic.twitter.com/smTneilqfh— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 29, 2023
Chennai Super Kings Final Squad for IPL 2023
MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.