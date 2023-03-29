Here's to women's power! At the Oscars held on March 13, 2023, two Indian women made us extremely proud, - Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves the two women behind the ace documentary The Elephant Whisperers. The short film won an award at the Oscars for Best Documentary. Well, this is just the beginning for women who have their heads held high not just in the field of medicine, and engineering, but also in filmmakers.

A profession which was mostly male-oriented now sees women directors take the front seat. Of late we have witnessed a lot of women-led films that have changed the way women are perceived in society. Gone are the days when women would only be doing certain tasks, now there is, fortunately, no gender bias, as much possible. From sharing the load to making audiences laugh with stand-up. Women are out there to shine.

The year went by saw movies like female powered films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Double XL', 'Dhaakad', ' 'Shabaash Mithu', and now in the year 2023, we are hoping to see more of such films. And now, let's take a look at inspiring women-led stories to watch out for in 2023.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is back and how with her latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film has been garnering rave reviews from all across the world. Mrs The first review of the films is already out, the media and fraternity have already watched the film. They have been heaping praise for Rani Mukerji's top-notch performance.

Filled with a gamut of emotions, a riveting storyline and heart-wrenching dialogues and a mother's cry has already etched the hearts of many. The film broaches upon the topic of childcare, how different cultures led to this alarming incident and more precisely this film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Pan India star Ruth Prabhu is surely battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, however, that hasn't stopped her from working.

The actress has two films in her kitty this year. One is Shaakuntalam wherein she plays the leading lady. Directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar, the Telugu mythological drama will have Dev Mohan essaying Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will also be seen in a crucial role. Shaakuntalam will hit the screens on April 15, 2023.

Anushka Sharma

After embracing motherhood, Anushka Sharma will be back after almost four years. The actress was last seen in the Aanand L Rai film Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the past four years, apart from being a dutiful wife and mother to Vamika, she also donned the hat of a producer and in 2020 she produced a Netflix film Bulbbul. Recently she did a cameo in Anvita Dutt's Qala, which is also produced by Karnesh.

The actress will star in Chakda 'Xpress which is a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma's banner. The makers a few weeks ago wrapped up the film. Anushka shared a carousel post on her social media informing her fans about the same.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is a reigning queen of Bollywood; the actress never shies away from sharing her thoughts on social media. The actress has given Bollywood some of the best women's films be it Queen, Dhakad, Thalaivii (a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa). The actress will now be playing the pivotal role of Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency. In the film, the actress also donned the director's hat. The film is all set to hit the theatres in 2023.

For the unversed, Indira Gandhi was the first women Prime Minister of India. Apart from that the actress has also wrapped the shoot of Raghava Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2'. The actress shared a slew of pictures from the wrap-up bash on her social media handles.