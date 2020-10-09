Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep the key rates unchanged while maintaining an accommodative stance.

"Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary at least through the current financial year and next year," he said.

The repo rate currently stands at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

(to be updated)