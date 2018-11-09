Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) top executive approved the demonetisation project but also rejected, in writing, two reasons for going ahead with the exercise − black money and counterfeit notes – just four hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it on November 8, 2016.

The minutes of RBI's central board, convened at 5.30 pm at New Delhi on November 8, revealed that though the directors commended demonetisation but expressed concern about the short-term negative impact it would have on the GDP.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel signed the minutes on December 15, five weeks after the meeting was held. In total, six "significant observations" were recorded in the minutes by the board.

Here are some of the observations made by the board members: