The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday said it has signed an MoU with Bank Indonesia (BI) to improve mutual cooperation between the two central banks.

Under the MoU, signed on July 16 in Indonesia's Bali, on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, the two will strengthen the exchange of information and cooperation in the area of central banking, including payment systems, digital innovation in payments services, and regulatory and supervisory framework for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT), the RBI said.