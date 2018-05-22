A police constable allegedly assaulted India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Reeva, after her car met with a minor accident on Monday, May 21 in Ramnagar, Gujarat, police said.

The constable, identified as Sajay Ahir, has been detained in connection with the incident. Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul confirmed the same and said police are providing "all possible help" to Jadeja's wife.

Reeva's car hit the constable's bike at Saru Section road in Jamnagar after which the policeman physically assaulted her, Sejul said.

"The policeman physically assaulted Reeva Jadeja after her car hit his motorbike. We are providing all possible help to her and will take strict action against the policeman," Sejul was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

Nobody was seriously injured in the accident, according to reports.

Gujarat: Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Riva Solanki, allegedly thrashed by a police personnel after the vehicle she was in, hit another police personnel's bike in Jamnagar. SP Jamnagar Pradip Shejul says 'Case registered. Departmental action will be taken against the cop.' pic.twitter.com/KUvl2NRSmg — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

'Policeman pulled Reeva Jadeja's hair during altercation'

However, a witness claimed that constable "mercilessly" thrashed Reeva and had even pulled her hair while assaulting her.

"The policeman mercilessly thrashed Reeva and even pulled her hair during an altercation. We saved her from his clutches," the witness said, as quoted by the report.

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who had tied the knot with Reeva in 2016, will be in action in Indian Premier League playoffs on Tuesday, May 22 as CSK take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Jadeja has not been at his best for CSK in the ongoing season. The left-handed opener has managed just 86 runs in five innings and has picked up nine wickets at 29.55.

However, his experience will be vital to the Chennai-based franchise, who are seeking a third IPL title this year.