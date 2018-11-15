Ravi Teja is often branded as the most energetic actor in the Telugu film industry. Be it his dialogue delivery or comedy timing, Ravi Teja has always found it easy. After a couple of debacles, he is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Amar Akbar Antony.

Amar Akbar Antony stars Ravi Teja and Illeana in the lead roles. Helmed by popular director Srinu Vaitla, here are the reasons why you should watch the movie at the theatres tomorrow.

Ravi Teja's Energy:

As per the teaser, trailer and promotional videos of Amar Akbar Antony, it appears like Ravi Teja is on an entertainment mode. His perkiness is one of the reasons you should go to the theatres tomorrow.

Ravi Teja- Srinu Vaitla combination:

Ravi Teja has acted in three movies under Srinu Vaitla's direction. Neekosam was an average movie, while Venky and Dubai Seenu movies are known for the entertainment aspect. So, it is expected that the same entertainment and comedy would work for Amar Akbar Antony as well.

Ravi Teja's triple role:

It is an interesting aspect that Ravi Teja will appear as Amar, Akbar, and Antony in this movie. There have been a lot of speculations on this.

Ileana's re-entry in Telugu movies:

Illeana D'Cruz is one of the highest paid actresses in Telugu movies. After acting in a number of Telugu movies, this Goan beauty migrated to Bollywood. Ever since her Bollywood entry, Illeana has not acted in any Telugu movies. Her re-entry in Amar Akbar Antony has become the talk of the town and one of the reasons to watch the movie.

On the other hand, sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala is all set to hit the screens on November 17 (the day after Amar Akbar Antony hits the screens). We must wait and watch how these movies fare at the box-office.