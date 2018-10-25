After months of anxious wait, the makers of the Telugu movie Amar Akbar Anthony has finally announced the film's teaser release date. Srinu Vaitla, on his official Twitter handle, confirmed that the official teaser of the movie will be out on October 29.

Ravi Teja will be seen playing triple roles in this movie. As per close sources to the movie, director Srinu Vaitla has apparently added all necessary commercial elements to meet the needs of Ravi Teja fans in Amar Akbar Anthony.

Ileana D'Cruz is paired opposite Ravi Teja in this flick, while the supporting star cast includes Sayaji Shinde, Vikramjeet Virk, Sunil, Abhimanyu Singh, Tarun Arora, and Laya.

It should be also noted that Amar Akbar Anthony marks the return of Ileana D'Cruz to Tollywood after a long hiatus of six years. Her previous Telugu movie was Devudu Chesina Manushulu which also featured Ravi Teja in the lead role.

Srinu Vaitla is trying to make a strong comeback in the industry with 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. His previous movie 'Mister' which featured Varun Tej had received unanimously negative reviews upon its release, and it finally emerged as a disaster at the box-office.

The reunion of Srinu Vaitla with Ravi Teja after Dubai Seenu has already raised the expectations sky high, and in all probabilities, this film will turn out to be the biggest opener for both the director and the actor.

'Amar Akbar Anthony' is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The music of this film is composed by S Thaman, while the camera is cranked by Venkat C Dileep.