Actress Anu Emmanuel has walked out of mass maharaja Ravi Teja's upcoming Telugu movie Amar Akbar Anthony. Mythri Movie Makers have put end all the speculations, by revealing the reason.

Amar Akbar Anthony is one of the most awaited Telugu movies as Ravi Teja has teamed up with Mythri Movie Makers, which has been one of most successful production houses in recent times. The makers had roped in Anu Emmanuel to play the female lead alongside the actor. But she recently walked out of this big-ticket project and several speculations were made on the reason for her opting out of the film.

The bosses of Mythri Movie Makers took to its Twitter handle to clear air surrounding Anu Emmanuel opting out of Amar Akbar Anthony. They said that the actress could accommodate her dates for 50-day USA schedule. Hence, they had to find a replacement for her in the movie.

They tweeted, "Due to non availability of dates for our long USA schedule of 50 days, Anu Emmanuel will not be working in our film #AmarAkbarAnthony. We are giving this clarification since there are speculations in some sections of media that she has been replaced due to various other reasons which are not true. #AmarAkbarAnthony (sic)"

Anu Emmanuel retweeted the post of Mythri Movie Makers and revealed that her dates of Sailaja Reddy Alludu clashed with that of Amar Akbar Anthony. The actress tweeted, "Unfortunately I won't be a part of #AmarAkbarAnthony due to date clash between #SailajaReddyAlludu I wish the team of #AmarAkbarAnthony all the best "

Now, it is rumoured that Ileana D'Cruz has been brought on board as a replacement for Anu Emmanuel. The speculations about her casting started doing rounds after the actress replied to one of her Twitter follower, saying, "9 years!!! I think Ravi and I need to do another film again! This one was so so special though ♥️ Naina was one of my funnest characters till date!"

9 years!!! I think Ravi and I need to do another film again! This one was so so special though ♥️? Naina was one of my funnest characters till date! https://t.co/4LaTVEeyaq — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) May 9, 2018

On the other hand, sources close to Mythri Movie Makers confirmed Ileana D'Cruz's casting for Amar Akbar Anthony. "Ileana has been brought on board. It has been a long time since the Telugu audience has seen her and it will be exciting to watch her pair up with Ravi Teja again," the Times of India quoted a source as saying.