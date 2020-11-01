Ever since the IPL season kicked off this year, we have been witnessing several controversies. From the start match with Suryakumar Yadav, Virat's sledging to Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Anushka Sharma; the IPL has been brewing up pretty solid storms. And now, Ravi Shastri has probably given way to another round of debate by giving his two cents on the controversial comment.

What had happened?

It was Sunil Gavaskar's statement during one of the RCB vs KXIP match that made waves. While commentating for the match, Gavaskar had said that Virat had not had much of practice and the only bowl he has practiced is that of Anushka Sharma.

"Aur vo bade chahte hain ke jitni woh practice karein ussi se to vo behtar ban sakte hain, vo jaante hain. Aur jo lockdown thha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, vo video dekhi hai. Usse to kuch nahi banna hai." (Virat knows that the more he practices, the better he would be. He is aware of this. In the lockdown he has only practiced to Anushka's bowling, the video we have seen. That's not going to help)

Anushka's ire

Few sections of the media focused only on "Inhone to lockdown mein bas Anushka ke gendon ki practice ki hai." (He has only practiced Anushka Sharma's bowling in the lockdown).

From Anushka Sharma to Barkha Dutt and Navika Kumar, several known personalities lashed out at Gavaskar following this, calling it a "sweeping statement." Anushka took to social media to question Gavaskar's judgment and intention in dragging her name into this.

She wrote, "That Mr Gavaskar, your comment is distasteful is a fact but I would for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you should have an equal amount of respect for me and use?"

Ravi Shastri's take

Now, Ravi Shastri has also jumped into the soup. Talking to Times Now, Shastri reacted to Gavaskar's statement and said, "If Anushka Sharma felt it, she is entitled to say. Whether the comment made by Sunil Gavaskar is agreeable or not, I would not have gone down that route myself"