The Anushka Sharma – Sunil Gavaskar controversy seems to be ready to take a new turn with Kangana Ranaut having jumped into the debate. Sunil Gavaskar had made a comment on Anushka Sharma over Virat Kohli's poor performance during RCB's match. While Anushka lashed out at him on social media, asking for an explanation, Gavaskar maintained that the comment was misinterpreted.

Sunil Gavaskar has now bore out his side of the story and tried to explain his stance on how things were interpreted. While we all now await Anushka Sharma's response to it, Kangana Ranaut has also given her two cents into the matter. Kangana took to Twitter to attack Anushka Sharma. She accused Anushka of being selectively feminist and questioned her silence during the attacks on her.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor tweeted, "Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged into cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool." There has been an ongoing war-of-words between Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut. While Sanjay had threatened her never to step foot back into Mumbai, Kangana had compared the city to PoK.

Sunil Gavaskar's take

"Firstly, I would like to say, where am I blaming her, I'm not blaming her. I am only saying that the video showed she was bowling to Virat. Virat has only played that much bowling in this lockdown period," Gavaskar told India Today. He further added, "It is a tennis ball fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown, so that's all, so where am I blaming her for Virat's failures."