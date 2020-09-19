Kangana Ranaut: We need to save film industry from various terrorists

Kangana Ranaut has said that Bollywood is not the top industry in the country and wants other states to have a collective identity. She has urged people to save the film industry from different terrorism.

On her Twitter account, Kangana Ranaut posted, "People's perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad,"

Her message comes after the reports of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planning to come up with a film city in the state. She tweeted, "I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry, first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry.. we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities,"

Continuing the attack on Bollywood, the 33-year old tweeted, "Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens, also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films,"

Then, she listed out the issues plaguing the film industry by calling it different forms of terrorism. She added, "We need to save the industry from various terrorists -- Nepotism terrorism, Drug Mafia terrorism, Sexism terrorism, religious and regional terrorism, Foreign films terrorism, Piracy terrorism, Labourer's exploitation terrorism, and Talent exploitation terrorism".

In her concluding tweet on the topic, Kangana tagged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account and wrote, "Tagging the Office of the Prime Minister of India, she tweeted: "Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let's first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world.[sic]"

