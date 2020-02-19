The followers of Asaram Bapu are upset with Sri Ravi Shankar's critical remarks on the godmen, who are accused of sexual assault. They called Rajat Sharma's Aap ki Adalat anti-Hindu for airing his comments.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar appeared on Aap ki Adalat on February 15. The Art of Living founder said that the issue of godmen convicted, accused, or imprisoned for sexual assault. He said, "Such individuals are neither 'sant' (godman), nor gyaani (wise man), nor religious. If individuals in the garb of godmen commit crimes, they should be given twice the punishment that is given to commoners."

Ravi Shankar spoke about Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the founder of Dera Sacha Sauda, who was convicted on charges of rape. He said, "If the earthen pitcher is not solid, it cannot hold water. If you put water in such a pitcher, both the pitcher and water will collapse."

#AntiHinduRajatSharma, #BoycottAapKiAdalat trends on Twitter

However, Ravi Shankar did not directly refer to Asaram Bapu's name, but his followers furious with his remarks. Thy attacked Rajat Sharma for defaming Hindu saints. They started the hashtags like #AntiHinduRajatSharma and #BoycottAapKiAdalat, which are trending with more than 101,000 tweets each today.

Aap ki Adalat has been running for 26 years and it is one of the hit-chat shows. Host Rajat Sharma, who has invited many people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his show, has created a different set of audience for his show with the way he grills his guests. But he never had any dark spot for himself or his show.

Rajat Sharma brings guests from different walks of life and exposes their darker side. He never discusses religion in any interview. He stands with Hindus and people of other communities. His fans are furious with the charges of Asaram Bapu's followers. They have come to his support and started showing it with a hashtag #IStandWithRajatSharma, which is also trending on Twitter now.