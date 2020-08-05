Actor Ravi Sah is reuniting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia for the movie Raat Akeli Hai eight years after the release of Paan Singh Tomar. He is all praises for their support and encouragement.

Ravi Sah played an important role in the critically acclaimed film Paan Singh Tomar. Later, he was seen playing notable roles in Netflix series Jamtara, Life of an Outcast, Dabangg 2. He is next seen playing a villainous character in upcoming movie Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddique and Radhika Apte.

Talking about his role, Ravi Sah says, "I'm essaying a very brutal and villainous role named Keval. I paid attention to very detailing of the character and his relationship with other characters. He doesn't have much dialogues but is very deep and intense role where one can't predict what is in his mind."

Ravi Sah adds, "He is very unpredictable. That's the reason we have kept less dialogue - A silent killer. I tried to understand the character psychologically. Since there was less dialogue, it was a responsibility to convey it through expressions, body language and attitude. Also my getup and look detailing added it to the role."

When asked about his working experience with Nawazuddin, Ravi Sah says, "I and Nawazuddin worked together in Paan Singh Tomar. So he very well knows my potential. He is a well-established actor so his praises means a lot to me. I'm really grateful that he appreciated my work through twitter. It was a kind of acknowledgement that I got for my work."

Ravi Sah explains, "During our early days of career he used to motivate me saying 'apne aap ko kharch mat kar bacha ke rakh tu lambi race ka ghoda hai'. I really imbibed his words and did selective films that time. Back then it was such a compliment for me to work with Irfan sir, Nawazuddin and Tigmanshu Dhulia in same project in Paan Singh Tomar."

The actor concludes, "So after 8 years, again Nawazuddin, I and Tigmanshu Dhulia (as an actor) came together in Raat Akeli Hai. My most of the scenes in Raat Akeli is with Nawazuddin and Radhika. Also some brutal scenes of myself alone. I had a very comfortable time shooting with Nawazuddin, Tigmanshu and Aditya Shrivastava as I had worked with them before."