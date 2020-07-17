With the ongoing pandemic on the global front, filmmakers are moving to release their films digitally. Director Honey Trehan's debut Raat Akeli Hai that features the International icon Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a role of a stylish and blatant cop named Jatin Yadav is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 31, 2020. The trailer looks raw, enticing and intense.

The elated actor took to his Twitter and expressed his excitement. He wrote, "Naam yaad rakhiyega, inspector Jatil Yadav". Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31. @radhika_apte @battatawada #ShivaniRaghuvanshi @RonnieScrewvala @HoneyTrehan @RSVPMovies @MacguffinP @dirtigmanshu #NishantDahhiya @netflixindia #RaatAkeliHai"

Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Nishant Dahhiya in the key roles.

As soon as the trailer was released online, fans couldn't stop praising Nawaz and Radhika's acting skills. Their ability to adapt to characters has always left the audience stunned and they are now eagerly waiting for the release to soak in the brilliance of their characters. Other actors too received equal appreciation from fans on social media.

Raat Akeli Hai is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies and Macguffin Pictures.

Related