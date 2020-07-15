The ugly fight between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui has turned even more murkier. Aaliya, who shocked everyone when she filed for divorce on May 6, has now levelled fresh allegations on her husband saying that Nawazuddin used to bring girls over when she was expecting their first child.

Aaliya said that she and Nawaz used to fight a lot before and after marriage because of his alleged relationships with other girls. She said that when she was pregnant with his first child, she drover herself to doctor for check-ups.

"I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I'm mad and I'm the first lady who's come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills," Aaliya was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla adding that she got most of the information of Nawaz's infidelity through his brother Shamas.

Nawaz's infidelity led to separation

Aaliya further said that Nawaz kept talking to other girls for almost 3-4 years after getting married and didn't have any emotions for her. As these small reasons piled up, she decided to leave him after staying with him for six years.

"Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn't have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I'm told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn't there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, 'chhat pe dekh ke aao tum (check the roof)'. I couldn't tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting," she said.

The ugly legal battle

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin had reportedly sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya, who had sent him a divorce notice on May 7.

Nawazuddin's notice to his estranged wife alleges "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation" and "slander of character", as per a report in timesofindia.com. The notice adds that the actor had replied to Aaliya's divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days.

Aaliya had reportedly complained in her interviews that she is unable to pay her children's school fees as Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stopped paying her the monthly allowance. The actor's lawyer has rejected such claims.

"EMI is still being paid by my client. Other children related expenses too. Divorce notice was replied to but again, she has stated the contrary in order to defame through this well thought slander campaign," Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer Adnan Shaikh told the website.

Furthermore, it has been stated that the actor in his notice has asked his wife not to make defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification for whatever she recently said.