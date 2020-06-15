The news of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce unveiled a murky situation, with allegation after allegation being slammed on the actor. Moreover, a lot was coming out of the woodwork, family problems, and sexual assault charges against his brother. All of this still remains largely unresolved.

Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas has filed defamation and fraud charges against Aaliya Siddiqui, citing that she cheated him off money that he lent to her for the making of the film 'Holy Cow' to the tune of 2.16 crores.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother slams defamation and fraud charges on Aaliya Siddiqui

Since Aaliya Siddiqui took the step of divorcing her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui, there has been a lot of talk about what went wrong in their marriage. While the actor has maintained a stoic silence on the matter, Aaliya has been vocal about the torture she was up through.

Now going by Anjana Kishor Pandey, she had slammed a case against Bollywood actor Nawazuddin's brother Shamas as well for outraging modesty, breach of peace and stalking under 503, 354, 354A, 354D & 509 of IPC & sec 66 of IT Act. Moreover, the Siddiqui family saw another allegation from Nawazuddin's niece claiming to have been sexually assaulted by his brother Minazuddin.

I have communicated a written complaint against Shamas Siddiqui for criminal offences punishable under Sec 503, 354, 354A, 354D & 509 of IPC & Sec 66 of IT Act. Please file FIR immediately. I have also submitted admissible evidence. @CPMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/bKax7EKkTp — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 13, 2020

Now, Shamas Siddiqui has hit back at Aaliya and has charged her with defamation and fraud. He told ETimes that, he hasn't been notified by the Police about Aaliya's charges and when called he will give his statement on the matter. Moreover, he said, "I knew her before Nawazuddin. I was the one who introduced them. We have been friends and I never called her bhabhi. When her film 'Holy Cow' was stuck due to funds, I gave her money with an agreement of Rs 1.30 crores. However, over time I had to transfer more money which now amounts to Rs 2.16 crores. We had many e-mail exchanges with me asking for my money back."

His lawyer said there have been 100 e-mail exchanges over the matter. Shamas believes he's been wrongly portrayed through this process.