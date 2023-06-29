Ravi Kishan's daughter, Ishita Shukla, has joined the Indian army. The proud father took to social media to share the news with his fans and followers. He revealed that Ishita is a part the Indian army under the Agneepath scheme. The 21-year-old Ishita had been a cadet of the '7 Girl Battalion' of the Delhi Directorate.

As soon as Ravi Kishan broke the news on social media, netizens went gaga over his daughter. Many praised her for choosing such a selfless future. Many complimented her not taking on her father's footsteps. Anupam Kher also took to social media to congratulate the young girl.

Anupam Kher's congratulatory note

Anupam Kher congratulated Ravi Kishan in Hindi. The tweet translates to, "My dear friend Ravi Kishan! Read about your daughter's inspirational news. She has joined the Indian armed forces under the agneepath scheme. My soul is happy and proud. Please convey my love and blessings to Ishita. Also please convey that her step is going to be an inspiration for millions of girls out there."

Netizens going gaga

"You are an inspiration," wrote one user. "Daughters like you are the pride of this country," another user wrote. "Hats off to Ravi Kishan sir and his daughter," a social media user commented.

Many celebs and political bigwigs also took to social media to share the news and congratulated the politician. It was on June 15 this year that Ravi Kishan had announced that his daughter has expressed her desire to join the Indian army.