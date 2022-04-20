There is no turning back for the team of KGF Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon, Yash to Sanjay Dutt; the star cast is basking in the glory of the film's worldwide success. A few days back, Salman Khan had jokingly raised the question of why Bollywood films don't get accepted in southern states as well as they get the love from Hindi movie watchers.

Several celebs, including Prabhas, Yash and Ram Charan had reacted to it. And now, Raveena has spoken about why Bollywood is losing touch with the masses. "Somewhere in the 90s, till the time melodious music and stories came in, there was a lot of aping the West. They all wanted to become Hollywood, with choppers and Westernising… Somewhere, there was a loss of Indian culture in our movies," she was quoted telling a leading entertainment website.

"And the minute I used to go shooting down south, they had such a strong ethos about their culture and their customs and their rituals. The movies would revolve around that kind of stories. Immediately, the masses would identify and they would be super-duper hits," Tandon further added.

Raveena's role as the ruthless PM has been garnering wide applause. Talking further on the topic, she elaborated, "That is what I felt was lacking in the scripts that we were making back in Mumbai, and I used to feel that we are going away from what the masses are identifying with. Raveena's role as the ruthless PM has been garnering wide applause. Talking further on the topic, she elaborated, "That is what I felt was lacking in the scripts that we were making back in Mumbai, and I used to feel that we are going away from what the masses are identifying with."