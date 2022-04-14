The day millions of fans is here as KGF 2 has been released on Thursday, April 14. Prashanth Neel-directed film has seen the light of the day with midnight shows.

The first part had turned out to be an unexpected blockbuster in Hindi and Telugu languages in 2018. Four years later, the second part, which has become bigger and better compared to the first instalment, is hitting the screens with massive expectations.

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt (as prime antagonist Adheera) and Raveena Tandon (as Ramika Sen) have joined the cast in the second part of KGF. Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Eswari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and others are part of the cast.

KGF 2 Story:

The film tells the story of a gangster, who becomes the most powerful and richest person in the world. The story is peppered with mother sentiment with the son trying to fulfil his promise as he set on a mission to become the ruler, in the process facing plenty of enemies.

Whether he emerges victorious or loses the battle forms the crux of the story.

Review from Premiere:

From the early morning shows, KGF 2 has garnered fantastic response from the fans. They have claimed that the movie has a solid content backed with Yash's brilliant performance.

Rocky Bhai's entry scene, Adheera's introduction, Toofan song and interval block are the main highlights of the first half.

Cineloka: Super Engaging and Thrilling Stuff. Rocky Bhai Entry, Adheera Entry, Toofan Song, Interval Block are Superb

Sandhu: The breathtaking, larger-than-life frames grandiose and opulent production design and stunning visual effects impart sheen and sparkle. The action portions provide ample exhilarating moments and I must add, it commands repeat viewing. KGF 2 is powered by strong performances from the skilled cast. Having said that, the eyes are on the protagonist and antagonist all the while. Yash is electrifying and Sanjay Dutt is Outstanding."

Venky Reviews: #KGF2 Very Good 1st Half!! The intro and interval sequences are pure goosebumps along with a solid setup of the story. BGM is on another level #KGFChapter2

2nd half starting sequence again pure goosebumps. Neel is out of this world in mass elevation scenes #KGFChapter2 #KGF2

Swayam Kumar: #KGF2 Review:

Sometimes, emotional scenes make a film boring and we have many examples recently.

But, the mother sentimental scenes in #KGFChapter2 are so much effective

The INTERVAL SCENE was RAW

You are in for a Treat

Just watched first half London

Mind bloglling

The jeep burning in parliament

Crazy ness of rocky

Raveena tandon

Madness at its peak

Content with action ❤️ goosebumps

#first half