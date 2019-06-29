It's almost impossible to sing or dance on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Pani without remembering Raveena Tandon's power-packed seductive dance moves. While one section of the fans and audience was unhappy with the news of Rohit Shetty remixing 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' for his movie – Sooryavanshi featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar; Raveena Tandon didn't seem to have any qualms at all.

When Raveena was asked about her reaction to the recreation of Tip Tip Barsa Paani song, she looked quite excited about it and told Spotboye, "Sounds Superb, I love new remixes." Talking about Tip Tip Barsa Pani shoot, Raveena said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, "Mohra had other hit numbers, notably Tu cheez badi hai mast. Today, if I am asked to dance to those lyrics, I'd probably think twice. Those were different times. As for Tip tip barsa pani, we shot it like any rain song in our films where the heroine gets drenched in a chiffon saree. The reference point being Srideviji in Kaate nahin kat te (Mr. India)."

Talking about the mood of the song, Raveena has said that she was never comfortable doing provocative songs. However, for Tip Tip she was convinced that it would be okay. Though she knew that the song was erotic, it was never vulgar or suggestive. "I'd never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career," she said in the interview.

As per a report in the Asian Age, Javed Akhtar has lashed out at the copyright infringement and has said, "This has to stop. And I've taken legal recourse in the past. I had sent legal notices to the people responsible for doing this to the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi from the film Papa Kehte Hai. Unfortunately, Anand Bakshi sahib (who wrote Tip Tip Barsa Paani) is not around any more to protest against this kind of desecration. Today, they change the lyrics of well-known songs. What is to stop them from changing the lyrics of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, the patriotic classic that has the nation weeping? It may make us weep in another way altogether if, God forbid, they decide that poet Pradeep's immortal lines need updating and revalidation. This is sheer vandalism."