Ranbir Kapoor is all set to wreath havoc at the box office with Animal. The Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer has already set the internet on fire with its intense trailer. Celebrities and industry people have been going gaga over the trailer. Netizens too are bowled over by it. And now, Ranbir has called the film an "adult rated K3G".

What made Ranbir say this?

Ranbir said that just like K3G, Animal too revolves around family and family ties. "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is," Ranbir said at an event.

When he called Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh 'impactful'

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal too has macho men, rebellious characters and a lot of action. Sandeep Reddy's last film, Kabir Singh, had shattered many box office records. The film had also been subjected to a lot of slamming and backlash over its portrayal of "toxic masculinity" and "domestic violence". Ranbir Kapoor, however, has called Kabir Singh "impactful."

Ranbir revealed that he watched both Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. "However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga," he told Variety.

The film is all set to drop on December 1, 2023 and shatter box office.