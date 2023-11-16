Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt were the latest guests on Koffee with Karan 8. From their kids to their marriage, the divas spoke a lot about their personal lives on Karan Johar's show. As a new mommy, Alia spoke at length about her journey with Raha, whom does she look like and Ranbir's obsession with his daughter.

Raha's activities

"I don't know.. people ask me also, how is it? I instantly whip out my phone and I am showing poctures of how she is. And videos of her. She is great. Healthy, happy, sunshine, light of our lives. And my most favourite thing to do with her is to make her point to like 'Where is Raha' and then she points to her. 'Where is mumma?' and then she points at me. We are constantly making her do it. I feel so bad because we are always making her point at us. But it feels so nice to just engage and interact and see how she is responding and learning," Alia said.

Whom does Raha look like

Alia also revealed that many a times she just makes Raha sit with her talk to her about how mumma feels and all that she wishes for her daughter. Kareena added that Raha looks a lot like Ranbir. While Alia maintained that she looks like the both of them and sometimes more like the late Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir obsessed

The new mommy then went on to reveal that Ranbir is "obsessed" with Raha. "He is deeply, madly, truly in love with her right now. He's stumped. Sometimes, he is just staring at her. He's troubling her, playing games with her. He was also a burp specialist in the beginning," Alia said. The Gangubai actress further added that sometimes Ranbir gets involved a bit too much with everything around Raha.