After three spectacular episodes of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are set to appear on the popular talk show, 'Koffee with Karan' and spill beans about their life and share more gossip about the industry. It will be exciting to know to watch their rapid-fire round.

The first promo of Alia and Kareena's episode is out. And in the promo, Karan addresses Kareena's past feud with actor Ameesha Patel. Who Alia thinks is her competitor and more.

Karan Johar grills Kareena Kapoor about her absence from the Gadar 2 success party due to her 'history' with Ameesha Patel. Karan asks Kareena, "Why didn't you attend the Gadar party? You and Ameesha Patel have such a history,". "You were meant to do Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," Karan teases Kareena, referring to Ameesha's debut film.

To which Kareena says, "What history? I'm ignoring Karan, as you all can see."

Alia describes Karan's show as "Kontroversial with a K".

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt discuss being jethani and nanad or if Kareena is Alia's bhabhi.

As Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranbir is Kareena's first cousin. Kareena tells Karan to decode it and says "You should know, you made Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham."

When Karan says Kareena is Alia's bhabhi, Kareena replies, "I am not anyone's bhabhi."

The filmmaker also asks Kareena Kapoor if she considers Deepika Padukone her "competition". "I think this is Alia's question; for her rapid fire. Not for me," Kareena says.

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, "Doesn't get more "PHAT" than this!!! Watch the loveliest queens, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt on the new episode of #KoffeeWithKaran, streams from 16th November!"

The new episode will drop on Disney Plus Hotstar on Thursday.

Ameesha and Kareena's feud

As per reports, Kareena was supposed to be a part of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. Earlier this year, Ameesha had shared that director Rakesh Roshan had asked Kareena to leave the film due to differences.