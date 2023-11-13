Diwali was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm all around the world. With love, lights, sweets, and lots of firecrackers and people getting dressed in their ethnic best.

From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif took to social media and shared with their fans how they celebrated Laxmi puja.

Sneak peek into celebs' Diwali celebration, puja with family and more

Deepika and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an intimate celebration for Diwali. On Sunday, DeepVeer gave a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations at home.

On the occasion of Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer performed a puja at their house and shared pictures from the rituals.

Both Deepika and Ranveer took to their individual Instagram accounts and shared identical three images from their Diwali puja. In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing romantically. The last two pictures showcase the couple performing the puja.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Diwali after marriage

The truly, madly, deeply in love couple, had an intimate Diwali celebration at ho,e with their family in Delhi. Parineeti took to social media and shared pictures from her intimate Diwali. Parineeti and Raghav twinned in shades of black and red. In one of the pictures, Parineeti lovingly kisses Raghav on his cheek.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures that gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations. In the first picture, Ranbir is seen kissing Alia Bhatt on her cheek.

The next photo includes a glimpse of their daughter Raha's pink pink-dupatta and her name written on it. The picture shows were of Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her pet cat.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky had rather simple and sweet Diwali celebrations. The couple twinned in white as they look regal and elegant. The couple held their hands lovingly, looking into each other's eyes.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara and Sidharth celebrated their first Diwali after marriage and the couple twinned in white, looking breathtakingly beautiful and stunning.

Kareena Kapoor had a fun-filled Diwali celebration. Kareena along with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan and kids Jeh and Taimur posed for a candid picture.

Taking to her Instagram account shared glimpses of her Diwali.

Other celebrities took to share to social media and extended Diwali wishes are: