This Diwali season, B-town celebs are seen flocking to Diwali parties hosted by their friends from the industry. Diwali not only brings love light and joy into our lives but also rekindles old romance. And it seems like Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are back together. The duo, who had called it quits in December 2021 were once again spotted in a week's time at a Diwali bash.

After serving major couple goals earlier this week, on Saturday Sushmita and Rohman were seen adding sparkle to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration.

Sushmita Sen re-wears her Koffee With Karan saree for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party

Sushmita looked elegant in a translucent beige sari. The former Miss Universe opted for the same saree that she wore during her Koffee With Karan Season 1 episode. She featured on the show alongside Sanjay Dutt.

While Rohman wore a white kurta-pyjama with an unbuttoned Nehru jacket and a small bun.

However, one couldn't take their eyes off Renee Sen, who looked nearly unrecognisable in a ruffled sari. Renee ditched glasses and opted for straightened hair.

As soon as videos and pictures from the bash went viral, netizens found something amiss with her face.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "She looks more like Rakhi than rakhi herself..."

Earlier, Sushmita attended a Diwali party with Rohman, which seemingly confirmed their patch-up rumours.

Sushmita is back as Aarya

Amidst these personal developments, Sushmita Sen returns with the third season of Aarya, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.