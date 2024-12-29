Rashmika Mandanna ruled over the audiences with her stellar performance as Srivalli in Pushpa 2 and featured in the blockbuster film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. As 2025 is about to begin, the actress has some amazing film lineups, and fans are excited to see the actress portray different roles.

Here is the list of 2025 releases of Rahmika that have big expectations.

1) Chhaava

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal portraying the role of the Maratha King Sambhaji, is a high-voltage drama film featuring Rashmika opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film was supposed to be released in December, but due to the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the film got postponed to February.

2) Sikandar

Salman Khan is all set to be back with his Eid release with Sikandar; this action drama will feature Rashmika as his lead, and the hype around the film has been there ever since the announcement of the film. It is all set to release on Eid 2025.

7) Thama

The Maddock Film universe seems to be getting bigger and better after the success of films like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya Maddock is all set to bring the vampire universe named Thama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which is set to release on Diwali 2025.

Besides these films, audiences have high expectations from Bollywood films like Akshay Kumar's comedy film Housefull 5, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2, Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3, and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Rashmika, who has been featured in Telugu, Tamil, and Bollywood films, has a handful of great projects for 2025, and if these films work in her favour, she will rule over 2025 too!