It is that time of the year again! Bollywood celebs are all set to soak themselves in the vibe of the holiday season. Every year, Bollywood celebs bless our feeds with delightful pictures of them celebrating Christmas in their own adorable way. So, before the pictures of 2024 X-Mas celebrations come; let's rewind and take a look at how our favourite Bollywood stars celebrated the day.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor: Every year the Kapoors come together for their grand Christmas lunch. And every year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor give us a glimpse into their adorable little world of celebration through their mushy pictures.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani: The Shershaah jodi never fails to mesmerise us with their chemistry every time they step out together. And the pictures they share on festivals and special occasions always grabs the top spot in trends.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: Ever since her move to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has been acing at celebrating Indian and western festivals in the grandest way possible. Every year on X-mas, Nick and Priyanka drop their lovey-dovey pictures and we never seem to have enough of them.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha: Parineeti celebrated her first Christmas post wedding in London. And romance and love was all we could see in the air!

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal: When it comes to Christmas, Vicky Kaushal is known for dropping some of the most romantic pics with Katrina Kaif with the most romantic captions.