Rashmika Mandanna has cemented her position as one of the most committed actresses when it comes to film promotions.

While other stars take a backseat once their shooting schedule is complete, Rashmika is always busy ensuring that her films reach as many people as possible.

Her recent campaign promotions for Chhava showcased her dedication unabating even while under the weather and in a wheelchair, she didn't abandon ship. This devotion has gained the hearts of not just fans, but filmmakers too.

All attention is now on her next big film, Sikandar. With the movie set to release in the theatres in a while, Rashmika has already gone all out for its promotional work.

It is learned that she will be busy with interviews, functions, and promotional campaigns of various kinds in the coming week to create buzz around the film.

Though Sikandar has yet to create the sort of buzz one would associate with an international-standard project.

Despite the initial hype surrounding it, the teaser and songs of the film have been met with mixed reviews, with some critics as well as audiences feeling them to be fairly unimpressive.

This raised questions about whether the film lacked a distinctive or standout feature. Director A.R. Murugadoss has also not added any new methods of publicity to re-stimulate interest that can detract from the pre-release momentum of the film.

Compounding the uncertainty is the odd decision to release on a Sunday. With only nine days left for its release in cinemas, it remains to be seen whether Murugadoss and team can create enough last-minute hype.

Despite these fears, the film should open well, thanks to the huge star appeal of Salman Khan. But its long-term success will solely rely on its content.

Murugadoss is also under scrutiny, as his recent films have performed below expectations at the box office, causing him huge financial losses.

Rashmika, however, is having her golden period with back-to-back hits in Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhava.

The question everyone is asking now is: Will Sikandar carry this run of success along, or is it a setback? In the countdown period with days remaining for release, fans and viewers alike are all set to look forward to watching how events happen.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Salman Khan in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.