The release of Salman Khan's Sikandar is right around the corner! The Salman Khan – Rashmika Mandanna film is all set for a grand Eid release this weekend. The AR Murugadoss film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA 13+ certificate. The run time of the film was 2 hours 30 minutes and 8 seconds at the time of the certification.

However, the makers, later decided to trim the film further more by 14.28 mins. Yes, you read that right! Sikandar makers have chopped up several scenes and the current run time is now 2 hours 15 minutes and 46 seconds. The makers later took to film for further notify the CBFC of the trimmings.

What all has been trimmed

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, four scenes were completely cut. Apart from that a scene where Salman sings "Ajeeb dastaan hai ye..." has been cut by 11 seconds. Another scene facing the scissors is 'Yeh sirf sample tha' and Holi shots too. A scene titled 'Aate rahenge ab toh' was 56 seconds long and has now been completely cut. The final run time of the film is now 135.47 minutes, that is, 2 hours 15 minutes and 47 seconds.

Salman on romancing Rashmika

Salman Khan has been facing a lot of flak for romancing an actress half his age in the film. While Salman's actual age is 59, he is romancing Mandanna, who is just 28 in real life. On being asked about the age gap, the Dabangg Khan was quick to shut down reporters. He reasoned that if the actress and her family doesn't have any problem with that, no one else should be concerned about it.

Salman further jokingly said that if Rashmika permits, he would even romance her daughter in future. The remark left the actress blushing and laughing. Sikandar is all set for a grand release on March 30.