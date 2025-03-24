Salman Khan romancing Rashmika Mandanna despite an age gap of 31 years has not gone down well with some, including Sona Mohapatra. Salman will be seen romancing Rashmika in his upcoming Eid release – Sikandar. Salman, who is 59, recently opened up about romancing Rashmika, who is 28. He said that if Rashmika and her family doesn't have a problem, no one should be concerned.

Sona's tweet

But, Sona Mohapatra hasn't taken the statement lightly. The Ambarsariya singer took to social media to slam the Dabangg Khan. Sona tagged him as "patriarch of toxic masculinity". "Heroine aur heroine ke 'BAAP' ko koi problem nahin hai' (if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue)..to jab inki shaadi ho jaegi (When he will get married) &..'permission' like garbage response on being asked about the out of context 31 year gap with his leading lady," she wrote.

Heroine aur heroine ke ‘BAAP’ ko koi problem nahin hai’..to jab inki shaadi ho jaegi &..’permission’ like garbage response on being asked about the out of context 31 year gap with his leading lady-the ‘BHAI’ of toxic masculinity,patriarchy doesn’t realise that #India has changed? — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 23, 2025

Mohapatra further added, "The 'BHAI' of toxic masculinity, patriarchy doesn't realise that #India has changed?"

What had Salman Khan said

"Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega," Salman had said.

(Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother's permission will be sorted)

Rashmika, who standing next to him, was seen blushing and laughing at the Tiger actor's remarks. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal.