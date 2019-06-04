Ten months after announcing his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna and subsequently deleting all his social media accounts, Rakshit Shetty is now ready to re-enter the social media. Yes, the actor-filmmaker will make his comeback with a bang on June 5, on the eve of his birthday.

According to a press release, the fans of Rakshit Shetty have been demanding him to make a comeback and the actor has decided to re-enter the social media as his birthday gift to his fans. However, the actor's digital team will be handling all his accounts this time.

"Rakshit will be busy with the post production of Avane Sirmannarayana and does not want his fans to miss out on any action; which is why all of the updates and happenings will be posted by his team; personally the actor will not be on the forums," Bangalore Mirror quotes a press release from the actor as saying.

Rakshit Shetty, who is busy with his much-hyped film Avane Srimannarayana, had decided to stay away from social media as it was taking toll on his work, but he had stated that he would return when the time was right. The break-up with Rashmika only made the matters worse for him as his crazy fans targeted her over their separation.

To put an end to the issue, he had come up with a detailed statement which people can read below: