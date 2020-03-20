Rashmika Mandanna is using the break that she took due to the coronavirus scare in a meaningful way. The actress has decided to encourage the aspiring directors and scriptwriters, as she asked them to send their scripts to her.

The Telugu film industry has temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 infection and all filmy activities like shooting, promotion and film releases have halted for a fortnight. While many celebs are busy spreading awareness about the disease, Rashmika Mandanna decided to help aspiring people. In her Insta story, the actress has invited aspiring directors and scriptwriters and asked them to send their scripts to her email.

Some people did not understand her idea and started asking about it. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Twitter page last night to make her idea clear to them. She tweeted, "Hey guys! So a lot of you were asking me questions regarding my Insta story so the thing is - Any aspiring directors/story writers out there with a good idea or a script, I want you to send it across to rashmikareads@gmail.com."

Rashmika Mandanna said that along with her team, she will go through their stories, pick good ones and get back to them. The South Indian actress added, "What will happen is that- you send the mail - my team and I go through them all - pick out what we like in them - get back to you regarding them. Ps: we are a small gang so please have patience with us. Ok I love you! Bye now!"

Rashmika Mandanna has started 2020 on a brilliant note with back-to-back hits like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The actress has another two films like Pogaru (Kannada) and Sultan (Tamil), which are lined up for release this year. She has reportedly wrapped both these projects and she has taken up the shooting of Allu Arjun's 20th movie tentatively known as AA 20, which is slated for worldwide release in 2021.