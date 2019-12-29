It came with no surprise when Hrithik Roshan took over the nation when he showed off his magical moves on the beats of Ghungroo song from War. Not just the hook step became a rage but also, Ghungroo became synonymous with Hrithik as well. And while fans across the world have been grooving to Ghungroo song, south actors Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin decided to pay tribute to Hrithik by performing his hook step.

Rashmika and Nithiin are currently shooting for their upcoming film Bheeshma, directed by Venky Kudumula, in Positano, Italy. Taking some time off their busy schedule, the two shook a leg on Ghungroo song and were matching the hook step together. The two nailed the hook step but Rashmika apologised to Hrithik Roshan for having no sync with the music.

Rashmika, who seems to be a big fan of Hrithik, shared the video clip on Twitter tagging the War actor and wrote, "Love to you @iHrithik sir, From #Bheeshma team from Positano✨ Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music. @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula."

Within no time, the video clip reached Hrithik and the latter looked overwhelmed to see Rashmika and Nithiin trying out his hook step. He replied to Rashmika's tweet saying, "Sweet. Thank you so much Rashmika & Nithiin. Best wishes for #Bheeshma! Love you guys :)"

Rashmika Mandanna couldn't contain her happiness while reading out Hrithik's reply to her tweet. She responded to Hrithik hoping that they would meet someday and do the Ghungroo step together. "Thankyou so much for the wishes sir means a lot ♥

And I hope we get to meet you someday and do the sequence with you sir. That'll be so damn cool!" Rashmika replied to Hrithik's 'thank you' tweet.

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Nithiin's upcoming Bheeshma is being touted as a romantic comedy. Recently, the teaser of Bheeshma was released online and unfortunately, it made noise on social media for all the wrong reasons. In the teaser, Nithiin can be seen following Rashmika in office and is trying to touch her inappropriately. The particular sequence didn't go down well with netizens who slammed the makers of the film for glorifying eve-teasing.

Rashmika had been in the news for her break-up with Rakshit Shetty. The two have moved on from their bitter separation. So in a recent interview, when Rakshit was asked about getting back to Rashmika, the actor said that "People come to one's life to teach you some lessons in life. I think I had a big lesson to learn and Rashmika came into my life. Probably, she also had to learn a big lesson from me. We learnt from each other and moved on. That is life."