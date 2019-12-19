Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the government, opposition and universities have been protesting against the bill which has now become an act.

While B-town had been silent about the ongoing issue and riots in the country, a few Bollywood stars have now come out and raised their voices. Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were among a few who used their social media to speak against the implementation of CAA.

The recent one to speak up is the War actor Hrithik Roshan. Expressing his views on the tweet he wrote, "As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy.

The minute Hrithik tweeted, social media went berserk and trolled the actor for calling India - the world's youngest democracy.

A Twitter user immediately pointed it out that Tunisia is the world's youngest democracy, not India. However, Hrithik's tweet on a serious issue became a butt of all jokes in no time.

Here are some other Twitter reactions.