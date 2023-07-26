Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly signed her next project, adding to the excitement of fans. If the reports on a leading news portal are accurate, she is set to share the screen with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film, which is yet to be titled.

While the official confirmation is awaited, Rashmika Mandanna is said to have been cast as the female lead opposite Dhanush, while Nagarjuna Akkineni will be playing a significant role in the film. This potential collaboration between the three talented actors has garnered much anticipation among the audience.

Should the news prove to be true, it would be a treat for South Indian cinema enthusiasts to witness Rashmika and Nagarjuna's talent alongside Dhanush's on the same canvas. Moreover, this film would mark the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna if the reports come to fruition.

The shoot for this project is expected to commence in December, and fans are eagerly looking forward to more updates and an official confirmation from the filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's next venture, Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, is also generating significant buzz. The film, which features Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles, has the teaser scheduled for release on the actor's birthday. Excitement is building up in the world of South Indian cinema as these talented actors continue to amaze the audience with their diverse projects and captivating performances.

Currently, the film's pre-production work is in progress, laying the groundwork for an exciting project. The regular shoot for the Dhanush starrer is expected to kick off in December, bringing the much-anticipated film to life. One of the most intriguing aspects of this film is that it will be shot and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.