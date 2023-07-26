Kamal Haasan is all set to deliver some captivating performances shortly. As we already know, he will be portraying a significant character in Nag Ashwin's highly-anticipated film, 'Kalki 2898 AD.' In addition to that, Kamal Haasan has also taken on the lead role in Shankar's 'Indian 2.'

The movie, shot in various locations including South Africa, promises to provide an action-packed experience for the audience and is currently in its post-production stage.

An intriguing development related to 'Indian 2' has come to light concerning its digital rights. According to a report by ET Times, the makers have struck a massive deal with Netflix, selling the digital rights of the film in all languages for an astounding sum of Rs 200 crore.

A source close to the project revealed, "Shankar has truly outdone himself with 'Indian 2,' and those who have seen parts of the film are extremely pleased with the outcome."

'Indian 2' serves as a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same title and features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter determined to wage a war against corruption. The film also stars the talented Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, alongside other notable actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth.

The movie is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It revolves around a person who takes it upon himself to eliminate corruption from the system by confronting corrupt bureaucrats. The film is expected to hit the theatres in October of this year.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently relishing the success of his recent film, 'Vikram.' This action thriller has earned an impressive sum of around Rs 440 crore at the global box office, making it the most successful film of the actor's career.