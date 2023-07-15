Salaar is undoubtedly the most anticipated Indian movie of the year, thanks to the undiminishing star value of Prabhas. Adding to the excitement, the film is being directed by Prashant Neel who became a Pan-Indian sensation after directing the blockbuster KGF franchise.

And now, fresh reports suggest that the OTT rights of Salaar have been sold already for a mammoth Rs.200 crores.

According to a report in Times of India, this record deal has helped the producers of the film to retrieve 80 to 90 percent of the movie's overall production cost.

The report noted that the deal will make any revenue generated from theaters and satellite rights turn out to be pure profit for producers.

However, the report did not mention the name of the OTT platform which bagged this deal.

Salaar is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller. The first teaser of the film was released on July 6, and it received unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, several netizens claim that Salaar is a part of the celebrated KGF franchise.

The film which is being made in two parts will have its simultaneous release in various Indian languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also features Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in another crucial role. The supporting star cast includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Tinnu Anand.

The music of this film is composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

The film will have its theatrical release on September 28, 2023.